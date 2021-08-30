Jimmie Allen's 'Big in a Small Town' Doubles as the Opening Theme For Netflix's 'Titletown High'

Country music superstar and multi-platinum recording artist Jimmie Allen's new song "Big in a Small Town" doubles as the opening theme of Netflix series Titletown High.
The reality drama chronicles Valdosta (Ga.) High School's perennially successful football program by focusing on key players and controversial head coach Rush Propst.
"I grew up in a small town. Whether it's football, a dream you have... everything you do in a small town is a big thing," Allen says in a press release of the song's and series' compatible natures. "Everything is the end of the world, or the start of a world. That's what I feel like people connect to - the realness of it."
In addition, Allen serves as the show's executive music producer. His soundtrack selections include tracks by G-Eazy & Demi Lovato, LANCO, Matt Stell, P-Lo, Goody Grace, Carly Rose, Chris Bandi, Kossisko, Carrie and Nate Woodall.
"Having an executive role behind the camera has always been a dream of mine, so I'm thrilled to be the executive music producer on Titletown High," said Allen in a statement from BBR Music Group. "I loved using music to enhance the show's already compelling nature and can't wait for viewers to hear incredible songs from many amazing artists. Having 'Big In A Small Town' serve as the show's theme song was the cherry on top!"
Jason Sciavicco, executive creator of MTV's Two-a-Days, created Titletown High.
"Big in a Small Town" Lyrics
It's a little dream
But it's the little things
That are big in a small town
My kinda living
Ain't made for the city
No, it don't slow down one bit
And all we got
Is some mom and pop
Smoking ribs in the tin roof pit
Yeah, I got a few good friends
And yeah, I got a beautiful wife
And yeah, I got a picket fence
And yeah, it's a beautiful life
Where a little bit of money goes a long, long way
And a little bit of seed makes a whole lotta grain
A little piece of heaven's where I'm tryna stay
'Cause yeah, at the end of the day
It's the tire swing by a river stream
That's running down behind my house
Yeah, it's a little dream but it's the little things
That are big in a small town, hell yeah
My kinda living
Is wild and free
Take it easy like an eagle song
And on Saturday night
We drinking cold Bud Light
Half lit, just carrying on
Where a little bit of money goes a long, long way
And a little bit of seed makes a whole lotta grain
A little piece of heaven's where I'm tryna stay
'Cause yeah, at the end of the day
It's the tire swing by a river stream
That's running down behind my house
Yeah, it's a little dream but it's the little things
That are big in a small town, hell yeah
Yeah, I got a few good friends
And yeah, I got a beautiful wife
To some of y'all it don't make sense
But it's a damn good life, yeah
Where a little bit of money goes a long, long way
And a little bit of seed makes a whole lotta grain
A little piece of heaven's where I'm tryna stay
'Cause yeah, at the end of the day
It's the tire swing by a river stream
That's running down behind my house
Yeah, it's a little dream but it's the little things
That are big in a small town, hell yeah
Oh, it's the little things
It's the little things that are big in a small town
Oh, it's the little things
It's the little things that are big in a small town
Hell yeah
Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh, oh (oh-oh-oh, oh)
Oh-oh-oh, oh (oh-oh-oh, oh)
Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh
Where a little bit of money goes a long, long way
And a little bit of seed makes a whole lotta grain
A little piece of heaven's where I'm tryna stay
'Cause yeah, at the end of the day
It's the tire swing by a river stream
That's running down behind my house
Yeah, it's a little dream but it's the little things
That are big in a small town, hell yeah