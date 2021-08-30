Jimmie Allen's 'Big in a Small Town' Doubles as the Opening Theme For Netflix's 'Titletown High'

Country music superstar and multi-platinum recording artist Jimmie Allen's new song "Big in a Small Town" doubles as the opening theme of Netflix series Titletown High.

The reality drama chronicles Valdosta (Ga.) High School's perennially successful football program by focusing on key players and controversial head coach Rush Propst.

"I grew up in a small town. Whether it's football, a dream you have... everything you do in a small town is a big thing," Allen says in a press release of the song's and series' compatible natures. "Everything is the end of the world, or the start of a world. That's what I feel like people connect to - the realness of it."

In addition, Allen serves as the show's executive music producer. His soundtrack selections include tracks by G-Eazy & Demi Lovato, LANCO, Matt Stell, P-Lo, Goody Grace, Carly Rose, Chris Bandi, Kossisko, Carrie and Nate Woodall.

"Having an executive role behind the camera has always been a dream of mine, so I'm thrilled to be the executive music producer on Titletown High," said Allen in a statement from BBR Music Group. "I loved using music to enhance the show's already compelling nature and can't wait for viewers to hear incredible songs from many amazing artists. Having 'Big In A Small Town' serve as the show's theme song was the cherry on top!"

Read More: Carrie Underwood Teases New 'Sunday Night Football' Opener

Jason Sciavicco, executive creator of MTV's Two-a-Days, created Titletown High.

"Big in a Small Town" Lyrics

It's a little dream

But it's the little things

That are big in a small town

My kinda living

Ain't made for the city

No, it don't slow down one bit

And all we got

Is some mom and pop

Smoking ribs in the tin roof pit

Yeah, I got a few good friends

And yeah, I got a beautiful wife

And yeah, I got a picket fence

And yeah, it's a beautiful life

Where a little bit of money goes a long, long way

And a little bit of seed makes a whole lotta grain

A little piece of heaven's where I'm tryna stay

'Cause yeah, at the end of the day

It's the tire swing by a river stream

That's running down behind my house

Yeah, it's a little dream but it's the little things

That are big in a small town, hell yeah

My kinda living

Is wild and free

Take it easy like an eagle song

And on Saturday night

We drinking cold Bud Light

Half lit, just carrying on

Where a little bit of money goes a long, long way

And a little bit of seed makes a whole lotta grain

A little piece of heaven's where I'm tryna stay

'Cause yeah, at the end of the day

It's the tire swing by a river stream

That's running down behind my house

Yeah, it's a little dream but it's the little things

That are big in a small town, hell yeah

Yeah, I got a few good friends

And yeah, I got a beautiful wife

To some of y'all it don't make sense

But it's a damn good life, yeah

Where a little bit of money goes a long, long way

And a little bit of seed makes a whole lotta grain

A little piece of heaven's where I'm tryna stay

'Cause yeah, at the end of the day

It's the tire swing by a river stream

That's running down behind my house

Yeah, it's a little dream but it's the little things

That are big in a small town, hell yeah

Oh, it's the little things

It's the little things that are big in a small town

Oh, it's the little things

It's the little things that are big in a small town

Hell yeah

Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh, oh (oh-oh-oh, oh)

Oh-oh-oh, oh (oh-oh-oh, oh)

Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh

Where a little bit of money goes a long, long way

And a little bit of seed makes a whole lotta grain

A little piece of heaven's where I'm tryna stay

'Cause yeah, at the end of the day

It's the tire swing by a river stream

That's running down behind my house

Yeah, it's a little dream but it's the little things

That are big in a small town, hell yeah

Related Videos