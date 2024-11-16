Jim Carrey's Older Sister Rita Has Died

Tragedy strikes the Carrey family as Rita, older sister to Jim, passed away.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Rita's widowed husband Alex took to Facebook to share the devastating news with friends. Currently, Jim hasn't released any public statement about this passing. However, Alex eulogizes her and recounts some of his wife's greatest qualities. "It is with heavy heart and my deepest sadness, surrounded by her family and friends Rita passed away peacefully and quietly on November 14, 2024."

Rita and I (Alex) have been together for 16 years and we just got married last year in July in an outdoor wedding that she has always wanted," Alex continues of his wife and Jim Carrey's sister. "We travelled the world and met many people who we consider friends. Rita was my bestest friend,my lover and my beautiful wife. Rita always had a loving soul and wanted to help everyone even total strangers. As everyone knows Christmas was Rita's favourite holiday actually it was everyday for her and she started a fundraiser to help a local charity."

Jim Carrey Loses His Sister Rita

Lastly, Alex concludes his loving post to his wife by beautifully recapping her impact on him, Jim, and the rest of their family. "It's been a wonderful and crazy journey with Rita. She filled everyone's heart with joy with every step she took and I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman. Goodbye my lover. Goodbye my friend. Until we meet again. You really did have the Time of your life," he finishes.

Rita was much more than just a loving wife and sister to her brother Jim. Additionally, TMZ speaks with Brian Salmon, former radio co-host for 91.7 Giant FM with her. He shares some of his fond memories and calls her "a tremendously generous person." Moreover, she didn't make a big fuss about her Hollywood connections or any of her cool experiences rocking out with Bruce Springsteen. He adds that it just wasn't in her style to brag like that.