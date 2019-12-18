Jim Beam's Voice-Activated Decanter Will Pour You a Shot on Command

If you have a bourbon lover in your family, Jim Beam has the perfect holiday gift to go under your tree. For just $35, you can now purchase an official Jim Beam "Smart Decanter."

The voice-activated machine is named JIM, but the man behind the voice is non-other than 7th Generation Master Distiller Fred Noe. The decanter can answer some of your most pressing questions. If you happen to inquire about the best way to drink bourbon, Jim will give you one simple answer. "Any damn way you please."

Along with its speaking abilities, this decanter has an even more important purpose. It will pour you a shot of bourbon on command.

Unfortunately, the decanter runs off of a technology that won't last forever. According to CNET, Jim Bean used 3G technology to create the decanter, and it will only last for six months. After the speaking perks disappear, you'll still have a functioning decanter for years to come.

If you want to learn more about the decanter or purchase one for yourself, check out their website. There is an order limit of one per customer and they are currently out of stock.

However, you can expect to see them back online soon. Jim Beam wants to make sure there are plenty of these adorable decanters for their fans to enjoy. With Christmas right around the corner, this is sure to be a gift on a lot of people's wish list.

If you missed out on the pre-order, you can check out Amazon for smart decanters. They're definitely a big-ticket item, but you can still opt for a regular decanter and shot glass set.

This post was originally published on November 29, 2017.

