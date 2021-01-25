Harry Connick Jr. Always Wanted to Grow Old With Wife Jill Goodacre

Harry Connick Jr just honestly seems like one of the nicest guys in the entertainment industry. He's been happily married to former Victoria's Secret model Jill Goodacre since 1994 and the couple truly continues to seem incredibly in love. Through ups and downs and a fight with breast cancer, the longtime couple has proved that they have what it takes to stay together for the long haul.

Connick Jr is well known for starring in films like Hope Floats and P.S. I Love You and being one of the best-selling jazz musicians in the United States. He even had his own talk show, Harry, for two seasons. From Hollywood to the music industry and even being a judge on American Idol, Connick Jr can do it all. But his wife is also incredibly polished. She was one of the first lingerie models for Victoria's Secret and along with Stephanie Seymour, turned it into the major brand it is today that has since expanded to swimwear and more.

Coincidentally, both Connick Jr and Goodacre grew up in the south. The former supermodel was born in Lubbock, Texas, and Connick Jr, a passionate former local of New Orleans, Louisiana. Now married for over 25 years, Connick Jr tells Us Weekly that part of their secret is that they have the same values, no doubt stemming from their Southern roots.

"I married my best friend and I married a woman who I look up to infinitely. We have the same values so it's easy for us to try and impart those on our children."

The sweet couple tied the knot after four years of dating at the historic St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans and have three daughters together -- Georgia Tatum, Sarah Kate, and Charlotte. Though they frequently spend time in Connick Jr's old home town of New Orleans, they currently live in Connecticut. A testament to their true love, Connick Jr raves about how much he loves his wife on social media and in interviews.

"Jill's my best friend and I've known her now for 27 years," the star told Fox News in 2018. "And for me, it's all about my maintaining interest in her. I mean, she's fascinating to me, she's still mysterious to me, I'm still very interested in her and everything that sort of makes her tick, and I think it's mutual."

"We never really think of it in terms of keeping the spark going," he continued. "I love being around her, I respect her infinitely and I admire her so much. She's a hero of mine. We just take it day-to-day, and you know, count our blessings really."

The couple's world was shaken with Goodacre was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. During a routine mammogram, the doctors caught something and it turned out to be what they feared the most, especially for Connick Jr who had lost his mother to ovarian cancer as a child.

"I was scared I was going to lose her, absolutely," Connick Jr told People. "I wasn't going to let her see that, but I was. I know from losing my mom that the worst can happen. She's my best friend, and I really don't know what I would do without her."

In the interview, he gushed to his wife Jill Goodacre about how he wants to grow old with her and I think it's safe to say we're all swooning. "All I wanted to do was grow old with you and have as many years as possible as I could with you," Connick Jr said.

Goodacre replied to her husband Harry, "You always used to say that: 'I just want to grow old with you.' "

"It's true," Connick Jr. says. "I wanted to know what you would look like older. ... I made the right decision."