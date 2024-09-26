JetBlue Passenger Calls Out Phone Charger Thief In Viral Video

Just about everything you can imagine goes on during commercial flights these days. There have been disruptions caused by rowdy passengers, turbulence so severe that people get hurt, and planes accidentally bumping into each other before takeoff, just to mention a few examples. But this one defies belief.

Per the New York Post, a woman aboard a JetBlue flight supposedly took another passenger's Apple phone charger without permission, although she explains it quite differently. A confrontation in the plane's aisle between the two followed. The man whose charger it was gets more and more obviously exasperated. The incident was recorded on video and posted on TikTok.

What Happened Involving The Phone Charger?

The Woman Who Allegedly Took It Seems Kind Of Casual About It

The video shows the charger owner following the woman who allegedly took it down the plane's aisle. He is becoming upset. She is seemingly casual about the whole thing. The man, however, is getting pretty huffy about it. He asks her, "Why would you take it without permission?" He tells her, "You can't take things without asking." He also asks her incredulously, "You just take things?"

Finally, she gives the charger back to its thoroughly frustrated owner. But that is not the end of the tale.

The Charger Owner Is In A Second Video Explaining All The Circumstances

He Claims He Was Asked If He Wanted The Woman Arrested

The charger's owner evidently felt so strongly about what happened that he appears in a second video explaining the details of what he claims went on. He says that his flight was delayed for so long that passengers were offered the chance to get off for a while. Apparently he and his wife did so.

Then, shortly afterward in the terminal, he said another passenger approached him and tells him that he supposedly saw a woman go over to his seat, where the charger was plugged in, roll it up, and put it in her bag.

Later, he says that a flight attendant asked him if he wanted the woman removed from the plane and arrested. He says he declined to do that.

Some Sided With Her, Others With Him

Some folks thought he overreacted. Others took his part. One wrote, "You did nothing wrong!!! She wasn't planning on returning it." Another wrote, "So you left it behind? Then she grabbed it? Then considered getting her arrested? Over a $30 phone charger? A third posted, "I believe her, not you."

What The Woman Said

She Also Posted A Video About The Situation With A Very Different Take

The woman, whom the Post identifies as Vanessa Clover, posted a TikTok video of her own. She says the incident occurred "over a year ago" and there was "no stealthy behavior here" on her part. She says she is "getting bombarded with harassment, flooded with death threats."

Vanessa said she "found [the charger] on the ground of an emptying flight" and attempted to give it to a flight attendant. The attendant allegedly said she could not take it because "they can not be liable for passenger possessions."

She claims that she told the man that she would give the charger back to him but she required a minute because she was dealing with her cat in a carrier. She refers to the charger owner in the video as "a very aggressive, erratic man."

Vanessa also disputes his assertion that he was asked about having her arrested.