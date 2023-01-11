Jessie Wilson's 'That's What Mommas Are For' is a Celebration of a Mom's Love

From Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried" to The Judds' "Mama He's Crazy," songs about the sacrifices of moms and their unconditional love for their children has been a staple of country music since the beginning. Singer-songwriter Jessie Wilson's new single "That's What Mommas Are For" is a powerful addition to that great tradition. Born out of a conversation with her mom, whom she calls her best friend, the song captures the precious bond between moms and their kids and a reminder that we never really outgrow the desire to turn to our moms for advice.

"This is my favorite song on the EP. My momma is my best friend," Wilson tells Wide Open Country. "Moving away from home three years ago was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, and it's been a heart-wrenching last few years. The hook of this song came from a phone conversation I had with my momma in the fall of '21. My stepdad had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and was going through chemotherapy; it was an incredibly heartbreaking time for my family, and my heart was hurting that I couldn't be home as much as I wanted. I remember being on the phone with her and venting about whatever 'dramatic' thing was happening in my world in Music City. I felt selfish because I never asked how my stepdad was or how my momma was doing and I felt so consumed with whatever was going on in my life. I apologized, and my mom responded, "Baby, that's what mommas are for. I'm always here for you to talk to me no matter what's happening." It brought tears to my eyes and reminded me of just how amazing moms genuinely are. They're superhumans and seem to juggle the world and make it look effortless. Whether people are lucky enough to have a wonderful momma, don't know their momma, are a momma themselves or have unfortunately lost their momma -- I've seen this song touch hearts, meet people where they are at, and bring tears to dry eyes."

Listen to "That's What Mommas Are For" below.

Wilson is a former schoolteacher who moved to Nashville from Alabama to pursue her dreams as a singer-songwriter. She's shared the stage with Craig Morgan, Gary Allan, Jamey Johnson and more. Her debut EP is due out on Feb. 10.

