Jessica Simpson Denies Rumors That She’s Drinking Again

Jessica Simpson has certainly had her battles with the bottle in the past. She quit drinking to excess years ago by her own admission and says she has stayed sober. Now, Simpson is clapping back at a fan who recently left her a blunt message on social media that said, "STOP DRINKING!"

What Happened That Led Up To This Message To Jessica Simpson From A Fan?

Simpson Posted A Loving Tribute To Her Young Son On Instagram For His Birthday

A few days ago, Jessica Simpson wrote this tender message to her son on Instagram for his birthday: "I'm gonna be a braggin' Mom for a moment and just say that I have the kindest, most handsome 11yr old son on the planet ?? Fun fact: we both find lucky pennies randomly every other week and use them to WIN my scratchers together ?? Mama loves you Ace Knute Johnson- OH SO VERY MUCH!!!!!!!!"

The post featured a black-and-white photo of Ace in repose.

Pretty tame stuff, but then, according to foxnews.com, a fan reportedly jumped in to chastise Simpson for allegedly drinking again. Her response was quick and unequivocal.

Simpson wrote, "I haven't wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family. Thank. You for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way."

She Has Been Sober For Almost Seven Years

Simpson Seemed To Hit Bottom In 2017

Some people feel that anyone who finds themselves too reliant upon alcohol needs to have a wake-up call or epiphany to get themselves on the path to sobriety. That appears to be what happened to Jessica Simpson.

She reportedly chose to ditch liquor on November 1, 2017. On that day, a stark photo of her was snapped, looking, in her words, "unrecognizable." Simpson is shown sitting on a sofa. Her face is haggard, the glamour and buoyance that we are accustomed to associating with her completely gone. She appears to be someone in crisis.

Fortunately for Jessica Simpson and her family (she's married to Eric Johnson, with whom she shares three kids), she bounced back, changed course, and is doing well. We wish her continued success, health, peace, and happiness.