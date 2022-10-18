Jerry Lee Lewis Missed Hall of Fame Induction Due to Health Concerns

Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis was officially inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (Oct. 16), but the "Great Balls of Fire" singer wasn't in attendance due to his health.

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Music Hall of Fame and Museum, told the audience that Lewis' absence was a last minute decision after doctors advised him not to travel.

However, Lewis did share a note to be read aloud by friend and fellow Hall of Famer Hank Williams Jr., who inducted Lewis into the iconic circle.

"It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed rather than be able to share my thoughts in person. I tried everything I could to try to build up the strength to come today...To be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is the highest honor in country music," Lewis wrote. "For over 60 years singing music professionally, country has always been the genre where I felt the most at home. I'm honored to be going into that Hall of Fame rotunda with some of my heroes."

Advertisement

Lewis, who made his first recordings at the iconic Sun Records in Memphis, Tenn., suffered a stroke in 2019, which caused him to cancel several live shows. The artist stayed at a rehab center for three months in 2019 before returning home.

Williams Jr., a second generation member of the Hall of Fame, reflected on his friendship with Lewis, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, while inducting the "Whole Lot of Shakin' Goin' On" rocker.

"I've been looking forward to this one. Bocephus and the Killer go way back. Jerry Lee was one of my teachers," Williams Jr. said, recalling Lewis performing in his childhood home. "Jerry Lee would tell me my father was one of his heroes and if he couldn't meet his hero he would meet his son and show him how to boogie-woogie."

The "Family Tradition" singer also praised Lewis' stage presence, which earned the Killer his reputation as a must-see performer and rockabilly icon.

Advertisement

"Jerry Lee doesn't walk on stage and politely thank an audience for being there...Jerry Lee doesn't ask for your attention, he demands it," Williams Jr. said. "Jerry Lee doesn't play songs; he owns songs."

Leading up to his official induction, Lewis was honored by three performances; Lee Ann Womack sang "Middle Age Crazy," The McCrary Sisters performed "My God Is Real" and Chris Isaak performed "Great Balls of Fire."

Lewis asked another friend and Hall of Fame member, Kris Kristofferson, to accept his medallion during the ceremony.

Country vocalist Keith Whitley and record executive Joe Galante were also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Oct. 16.

Advertisement

Related Videos