Jerry Lee Lewis, a Country and Rock Hall of Famer, Dies at Age 87

Rock 'n' roll legend and recent Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87. The news broke on Friday morning (Oct. 28) -- just two days after false reports that Lewis had died on Wednesday.

"Jerry Lee's indelible mark as a rock 'n' roller in no way obscures his impact as one of the greatest country singers of all time," shared Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in a press release. "He was the ultimate stylist, taking songs to places they could never have gone without his unique voice and soul. Known as The Killer, in reality he was a reviver, resurrecting music and emotions. The country records he made with producer Jerry Kennedy will never be replicated or surpassed, and we were honored to recently welcome him into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Among the greatest of artists, he was, as his friend Kris Kristofferson put it, 'a table-thumpin' smash.'"

Lewis was born on Sept. 29, 1935 in Ferriday, La. He began playing piano at a young age with two of his cousins: televangelist Jimmy Swaggart and fellow country music icon Mickey Gilley.

In the '50s, the boogie-woogie piano style and wild stage presence that got Lewis kicked out of a Bible college in Texas made him both a honky-tonk stylist and an ideal pillar for nascent rock 'n' roll.

Lewis' famed recordings for Sun Records in Memphis, namely rockabilly singles and country No. 1s "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and Great Balls of Fire," shaped the course of multiple genres. He joined fellow countrified rockers Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins for Sun's famed Million Dollar Quartet session. Lewis also cut traditional country sides during his stay in West Tennessee, such as his cover of Ray Price's "Crazy Arms."

Lewis regularly charted country singles between 1968 and 1983, including the No. 1 hits "To Make Love Sweeter For You," "There Must Be More to Love Than This," "Me and Bobby McGee," "Would You Take Another Chance on Me" and "Chantilly Lace."

He was a four-time Grammy award-winner and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's inaugural class.

At his doctor's request, Lewis didn't attend his Country Music Hall of Fame induction on Oct. 16. Longtime friends Kristofferson and Hank Williams Jr. appeared on Lewis' behalf.

"It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed, rather than be able to share my thoughts in person," read Lewis' statement to the ceremony's attendees. "I tried everything I could to build up the strength to come today -- I've looked so forward to it since I found out about it earlier this year. My sincerest apologies to all of you for missing this fine event, but I hope to see you all soon."

With Lewis' Country Music Hall of Fame enshrinement and Dolly Parton's 2022 election into the Rock Hall, the number of acts in both institutions grew to 14. Cash, Presley and Sun Records founder Sam Phillips are in the same exclusive club.

"As one of the most talented musicians and entertainers of our time, it warms my heart to know that he got the chance to accept his rightful place in the hallowed hall as a member of the newest class of Country Music Hall of Fame inductees just a few weeks ago," shared CMA CEO Sarah Trahern in a statement. "My deepest condolences go out to Jerry Lee's family and friends during this time."

