'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Takes Shots at Ryan Seacrest Off-Camera

The last place I would ever expect some trash talk is on a TV show like Jeopardy!. Usually, I come to the show to feel just a little bit smarter when I know one of the questions or topics. The vibe always remains incredibly chill when I would deal with Alex Trebek. I expect nothing less when dealing with Ken Jennings. However, it seems like the TV feud with Ryan Seacrest sparks a fire under the Jeopardy! host and lends to some playful shots at each other.

Recently, an insider told the U.S. Sun about some unexpected barbs during a taping of Jeopardy!. There, Ken plays around with some of the online speculation around the supposed game show rivalry between him and Ryan Seacrest. "After a recent taping, Ken asked the live audience if they enjoyed their time at the show, before asking if any of them wished they'd gone to see 'Wheel of Fortune' instead," they explain.

Apparently, the audience reportedly loved this side of Ken, a looser, more playful side. It sheds some of his more vanilla demeanor. "The crowd erupted in laughter and seemed to appreciate him making fun of the rivalry and not taking it so seriously," the source says. "Ken is very humble, really kind to everyone on set, and eager to answer questions from guests."

Ken Jennings Pokes Fun at TV Feud With Ryan Seacrest and Wheel of Fortune

Hopefully, this lends a bit of confidence for Ken Jennings in the future. Previously, there were reports explaining how the network executives weren't exactly loving what he was bringing to the table. Moreover, they express their concerns that Ryan Seacrest is shifting away all of their ratings. In a separate report, it shows how the Wheel of Fortune debut week lit the TV world up. He brings in an average of 8.31 million viewers and a 4.88 household rating.

Consequently, the network reportedly looked at some potential alternatives instead of Jennings because of his shortcomings. "How to be genuinely funny is one of the things that hinders him. People on the show know it, [and] Ken knows it deep down," the source explains. "He's an awkward character and can't make people laugh unlike his contemporaries, Steve Harvey and Drew Carey, and it bothers him. His delivery and timing have got to be improved if he's to win over audiences."