'Jeopardy' Fans Really Think Contestant Looks Like Clint Eastwood

People love to watch Jeopardy. They like to try to play along from the comfort of their living room, guess who will win the game, and admire the poise of host Ken Jennings. But one unexpected bonus they got lately was the presence of a contestant named David Erb. Many thought he bears a stunning, even jarring, resemblance to actor and director Clint Eastwood. Erb's chiseled features are amazingly reminiscent of Eastwood's familiar good looks.

Puzzle designer Erb, who is from Seattle, certainly snagged the attention of sharp-eyed Jeopardy watchers. They remarked online about the eerie physical similarity between the two men per foxnews.com.

One wrote on Reddit, "David looks like several different people. Clint Eastwood is one of them." A different person weighed in on X with, "Is it just me or does David on #Jeopardy remind anyone else of a young Clint Eastwood??" Yet a third noted, "In an alternate timeline, David kept his astrophysics hobby alive while on location in the desert as Clint Eastwood's stunt double."

David Erb Excelled At Playing 'Jeopardy'

He Did Very Well On The Challenging Game Show That Tests People's Knowledge

Erb pocketed $30,000 by correctly answering the two Daily Doubles that were in the Double Jeopardy segment of the show. However, he was tripped up by the typically tough Final Jeopardy question. It was in the category of 19th Century Americans. These tricky head-scratchers would befuddle just about anybody, and this one was no exception.

The clue was "Among those who attended his 1864 funeral were Ralph Waldo Emerson, Bronson Alcott & Franklin Pierce."

Erb thought the answer was Henry Adams, which unfortunately was not right. He had wagered $12, 345.

The answer turned out to be author Nathaniel Hawthorne. Erb won that installment of the show anyway, walking away with a cool $17,655.

Another Recent 'Jeopardy' Contestant's Looks Were Also Noticed By The Audience

Father Steve Jakubowski Was A Fan Favorite

A Catholic priest, Father Steve Jakubowski got noticed on Jeopardy not only for his skill at playing the game, but for his handsomeness. Numerous admiring online commenters referred to him as a "hot priest."