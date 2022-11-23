Country couple Jennifer Wayne and Austin Moody share the breezy "Forever Now," a hopeful tune about new love, as part of Duke Spirits' The Masters Music Series.

Moody, who married Wayne in 2021, co-created and produced The Masters Music Series with Executive Producer and Duke Spirits Founder Chris Radomski.

Duke Spirits' The Masters Music Series is a live performance video series that showcases established stars and emerging artists and is dedicated to preserving the legacy of John Wayne. Jennifer Wayne, a member of the trio Runaway June and the granddaughter of John Wayne, hosts the series.

In this exclusive video, country legend Wynonna Judd introduces Wayne and Moody as her "favorite newlywed couple," adding that "Their love story is what brought all of this together."

Watch their performance below.

The series has featured performances from Judd, Marcus and Levi Hummon, Eric Paslay, Brian Elmquist, Runaway June, Caroline Jones, The Dryes and Paul McDonald. Each performance video is recorded at studio A at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios.

"My goal for The Masters Music Series was to create a sound which 'The Duke' himself would approve of," Moody said in a statement. "As a man who valued quality and character, we had to make sure this sounded like we were making a record. To back each artist, I handpicked musicians who have a 'thing,' something that no one can truly recreate but those players themselves. It's not only the playing you have to think about, it's the attitude -- it's the grit."

