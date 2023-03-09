Horror classic The Exorcist is about to get a little sweeter. Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles is set to star in a new version of the film, which is headed to theaters this October.



According to Variety, Nettles will play a "key role" in what appears to be a reboot of the franchise, with Nettles heralding the first installment in a new trilogy. The actor and singer took to social media to share the announcement with fans.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CpLjsJRP-P6



"Hello Fam! Been missing me? I have been missing you and wanted to tell you where I've been!" Nettles wrote alongside her Instagram post. "I have been absolutely, beside myself, giddy to share this with you and I finally can. I am proud beyond words to get to be a part of this amazing project, cast, crew, production and legacy. Getting to partner with @blumhouse @roughhousepictures and to collaborate with these fantastic folks is a dream for any story teller. I can't wait to tell you more...but I'll have to!"



The "Baby Girl" singer will be joining a cast that includes Leslie Odom Jr., Lidya Jewett, Ann Dowd and Ellen Burstyn, who will be reprising her role as Chris MacNeil from the original 1973 film. The movie itself will be penned by Peter Sattler and David Gordon Green. Green will also direct the first film of the trilogy.



Though you may be most familiar with Nettles' work as a country star, she's also appeared in her fair share of products on and off-screen, acting in shows like The Righteous Gemstones and the Broadway musical Waitress.



This will mark Nettles' first foray into the horror genre, and it's certainly a big one. There's very little information on what the new movies will cover, but with Nettles involved, we certainly do want to know more...just from the comfort of our own sofa. With the lights on. And not alone, preferably.

