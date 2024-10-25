Jenna Bush Hager Is Living George Strait's "All My Exes Live In Texas" For Real And Reminds Me How Awkward Dating Is

Dating can be awkward. Even after you break up, there are those awkward run-ins with your ex and people making fun at your expense. It's why George Strait hung his cowboy hat up in Tennessee in the classic tune "All My Exes Live In Texas." Well, Jenna Bush Hager is living that song for real.

Bush Hager went to her old stomping grounds of Austin, Texas with Hoda Kotb. While giving a tour, she also apparently ran into a few of her exes.

Bush Hager gave Kotb the grand tour, driving around Texas in a red pickup truck and wearing a cowboy hat. "I'm going to to show you what Texas is all about. Buckle up, baby, you're in for a wild ride," Jenna said. It turns out that Bush Hager was in for the wild ride.

They went all over town stopping at Jenna's high school, eating at her favorite Tex-Mex restaurant owned by her friend Larry McGuire. Larry was quick to note he had been roommates with her college boyfriend.

"Being with Jenna in Austin is incredible," said Hoda, adding, "To turn any corner and see, like, Jenna's 7th grade date. Her prom date showed up at Donn's the other day."

Jenna Bush Hager And Husband

"It sounds like I have a lot of exes that still live in Texas," joked Jenna, and she does have a point. It reminds me of how awkward it can be to run into an old flame. There are women from my own past that I rather not run into. Maybe, Jenna feels differently on the matter.

Her breakups could have ended amicably. But breakups are often messy and difficult. Sometimes it feels like All My Exes Live In New York, and I would rather keep them there. Jenna finally found her true love with husband Henry Hager.

The two married in 2008 and had three kids together. Somehow, they survived the worst date of Jenna's life when Henry's car ran out of gas and crashed into a Secret Service vehicle.

"My worst first date involved the Secret Service, let's just leave it at that," Jenna told a surprised Hoda on a February 2021 episode of TODAY. "It was with Henry and his car ran out of gas and went backwards and hit the Secret Service."

They had been driving up hill.

"He started to go up the hill and then booooop, crash," Jenna said, laughing, as Hoda gasped.

"Were you scared or laughing?" Hoda asked.

"I was laughing, but he was horrified," Jenna recalled.