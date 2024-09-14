Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Wears Diapers For This Reason

Usually, you begin your life in diapers and oftentimes, you end your life in diapers too. However, you don't really see people proudly touting that they still wear them as adults. Typically, there's an abundance of shame that comes with that. However, Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO reveals that feels incredibly free whenever she wears them. Moreover, she doesn't wear them for leisure. They actually serve a purpose.

Recently, Bunnie speaks with her close friend Meme Shahan on an episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast. There, they talk about the stresses of life on tour, particularly the small bathrooms on the bus. Obviously, squeezing in them to use tampons during menstruation can prove to be a real headache. However, Jelly Roll's wife offers Shahan an alternative: don't use them at all. "Not me. I just wear a diaper," she says. "I am not putting tampons up this hoo-ha. There's no way."

Bunnie XO Switches Away From Tampons in Favor of Diapers During Menstruation

This prompts Meme Shahan to ask if she should make the switch. Then, Bunnie makes her pitch why diapers over pads is the move. "You are gonna feel so free. And, like, dude, you can bleed in them, and, like, I use one diaper a day," she explains. "Whereas before, I used to use, like, f-king six tampons a day because I'm so heavy. I use one diaper a day."

Additionally, Bunnie reveals she uses a special black diaper that specifically acts as underwear during her period. Apparently, they don't look any different than a pair of briefs. Moreover, it's not just that that makes the tour bus restroom a miserable experience. If it isn't strictly fluids, the toilet instantly clogs. ""Oh, bro. It's gonna be disgusting because you can't s-t on the bus," she divulges. "I've been throwing toilet paper down the bus, the toilet."