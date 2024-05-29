Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie Xo Shuts Down Critics on TikTok For Not "Dressing Like A Country Music Star's Wife"

It's safe to say that Bunnie XO marches to the beat of her own drum. Jelly Roll's wife recently fired back at internet trolls for blocking her into a certain category.

Some online critics complained that Bunnie doesn't fit the traditional norm of a country singer's wife. Well, she has a NSFW message for all of those haters out there. In the TikTok, she wore a loose-fitting flannel and sweat pants. She pulled off the messy hair look with a bun and some framed glasses. This is her typical look when she's not all dolled up for the latest events.

She captioned the video, "You don't act or dress like a country music star's wife."

The video featured Bunnie XO lipsynching, "That's such a weird thing to say to someone. Be softer, be more feminine, how about lick on my n—s? How about suck and lick on my little n—s?"

In response, fans praised Bunnie for her style. One wrote, "I love that your always unapologetically yourself. Never change Bunnie." Another wrote, "Keep slaying." Yet another wrote, "Amen Bunnie! Never change! We love you the way you are." Still, another wrote, "I love how real you are. That's all that matters in this world!"

Bunnie XO Shuts Down Critics

Bunnie has been quite outspoken on social media. She previously called out internet trolls for bullying her husband Jelly Roll about his weight.

"My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f*cking weight," she said. "And that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby."

She said that her husband is sensitive."My husband doesn't show it to you guys, but I'm gonna have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him," she said. "The internet can say whatever the f*ck they want about you, and they say, 'Well you're a celebrity, you're supposed to be able to handle it.' No the f*ck we're not..."

She said she doesn't like bullies, saying, "Do you know how many people kill themselves from being bullied a year? Enough is enough. Don't bully people, because you never know where they are mentally."

Despite her bold nature, Bunnie XO did admit that she sometimes needs to watch her mouth. She said, "I tell you what, there is ALOT I want to say about certain things & situations. But if there was one lesson I learned last week was how powerful my following is & how I need to be more mindful of where I direct my energy. But y'all pray for me that I learn how to keep my d—n mouth shut please. Cause lawdddd I need it."