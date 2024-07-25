Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Reveals She May Have Possible Aneurysm, Consulting With Neurosurgeon

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO recently revealed a scary health scare. The celeb revealed that she may have a possible aneurysm, which is a bulge or swelling of a blood vessel in the brain. Aneurysms can be deadly if ruptured.

In a series of Snapchats, Bunnie XO revealed that a recent MRI indicated the possibility that she has "an internal carotid artery aneurysm."

"It can't be ruled out," Bunnie Xo said. "It's not confirmed, it's not denied."

As you can imagine, the podcast host is very scared by the news. I mean who wouldn't be? However, she is turning to her faith to get her through this difficult time. Additionally, Bunnie XO said that she's been doing a lot of studying about her possible diagnosis. She encouraged anyone who has had a similar situation to reach out.

Bunnie XO Leans On Faith

The celeb wants to hear about their experience and gather as much information as she can.

"It seems like a lot of people in their sixties have this. So the fact that I have this at such a young age is crazy. But God's brought me this far, so there's always a reason in the season, so we will figure it out...And this will just be another notch on the bad b—ch belt," she continued. "I'm a really fu—ing scared and stressed out about it. But I know God's got me, dude. He didn't bring me this far to just fu—ing bring me this far. So I got a lot of s—t I got do still, so I'm reading up on it too."

Bunnie XO also revealed that her mother had an aneurysm. Sadly, her mother's aneurysm actually ruptured, nearly killing her. She survived, but she didn't have a great time after.

"Hers was right on her brainstem and hers actually ruptured somehow. The crazy old bird lived. Not a very meaningful life, but she lived," she said. Bunnie said that her next steps were to see a neurosurgeon. She would get a CT scan with contrast to see iff she indeed had an internal carotid artery aneurysm. From there, she would go to surgery.