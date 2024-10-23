Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie XO Dialed Up Murderer Wade Wilson And It Ended In An Argument

Dial B for Bunnie XO and M for murder! Halloween is right around the corner, and everyone loves a good creepy tale. But this one is actually pretty sad.

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO spoke to notorious killer Wade Wilson, dubbed the Deadpool Killer because of the same name. The podcast host recently discussed her encounters to contact Wilson on her podcast Dumb Blonde. Wilson is on death row for murdering two women in cold blood in Florida.

Bunnie first became interested in interviewing Wilsonb acke in June. However, she drew some controversy over what fans called her "giddy" demeanor. Everyone loves a good true crime story. Just look at how murder podcasts have exploded. But I think Bunnie wanted more to try to understand what happened in the case and the murders.

"I think what people thought what I was trying to do was glorify [him]," Bunnie said in her latest episode. "Was it wrong for me saying I want him on the podcast? I don't think that it was, but how I said it, not having empathy for the victims' families, was not okay. ... I just wanted to let everybody know, I heard you. I listened to you. And I have been behind the scenes diligently trying to learn and correct how I approached that whole situation."

Bunnie XO And A Murderer

She spoke to Wilson a few times over the phone after communicating with Wilson via email. Wilson wanted to be paid for a proposed documentary about him. But that was something that the podcast host refused to budge on.

It's also considered illegal under Florida law. After that initial phone call, Bunnie says that Wilson ave out her number to random people.

"Wade, took it upon himself after that first phone call we had, to start giving my phone number out to random women to reach out to me," she continued. The women said they were in a relationship with Wilson.

When Wilson called again, the podcast host and murderer got in an argument.

"Me and you both know one thing for sure .... you know some people, maybe I know some people, and everybody's got a past," Wilson told her. He threatened her. "I'm not talking about, 'Oh, that motherf--ker sold some drugs' .... f--k all that, bro, I'm talking about real, people out there, bro. Doing some things."

She refused to give into his threats.

"I knew exactly what he was talking about, but I wasn't gonna feed into it, because you're not gonna threaten me with ... people from the inside, or whatever the hell's going on," Bunnie said on the podcast.

At the end of the conversation, she told Wilson she didn't have any ill-will for him.

"Bunnie, I wouldn't care if you did, or anybody else," he replied.