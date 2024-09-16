Fans React To Jelly Roll's Performance During In Memoriam Segment At The 76th Emmy Awards

It's customary to have a segment at major entertainment industry awards shows like the Academy Awards and the Emmys paying tribute to luminaries in the film and television professions respectively who passed away during the previous year. There is typically musical accompaniment during these poignant farewells. This year at tonight's 76th Emmy Awards, Jelly Roll did the singing honors for the In Memoriam segment. Jelly rose to the somber occasion.

Jelly in Emmyland

He Took Time Off From His 'Beautifully Broken' Tour To Appear On The Show

The folks who put the Emmys show together appreciated Jelly Roll's willingness to appear on the broadcast. Per newcountry1031.com via Variety, Executive producer Dionne Harmon said, "He is literally stepping off tour for a day and going right back on the road when he's done. So, we're so grateful to him."

Another exec connected to the Emmys telecast, music director Rickey Minor, said, "I think that his decision of what particular song to do will touch everyone. I cry every time I hear it. Everyone at home, make sure you have tons of tissue around."

Jelly Roll Was Really Thrilled To Be There

He Made His Feelings Known On The Red Carpet

On the red carpet, while chatting with journalists from Entertainment Weekly and People, Jelly Roll was absolutely pumped up about being at the Emmys. Per People, he said, "It's crazy, man. I want to be in a TV show now so I can come here every year, dude. I'm calling all my country music friends and telling them 'we are missing the mark, dude, we gotta be at the Emmys.' "

It clearly meant a lot to Jelly to be part of the Emmys' In Memoriam segment. "It's an honor because tonight I've been selected to honor some of the greatest storytellers in the business, ever. And I'm a storyteller in my own regard and I think it's really cool that in a room full of storytellers, we're going to use music as a moment to honor some of them and hopefully help."

There Was One Actor He Badly Wanted To Meet

Jelly Roll had his heart set on meeting actor Jeremy Allen White of The Bear. He told Billy Bush of Extra, "[I]f I got to meet Jeremy [Allen White], I would flip. Huge fan of 'The Bear.' I was a huge fan of 'Shameless.' My wife and I are just huge fans, so if there's one person I'm, like, actively hunting for, it's Jeremy Allen White."

Hope they crossed paths!

What Did Fans Think Of His Performance?

They Were Deeply Touched But Some Were Puzzled By His Song Choice

Jelly sang his song, "I Am Not Okay." Photos of those greats we lost such as Bob Newhart, Shannen Doherty, Piper Laurie, and Phil Donahue were shown on the screen. His performance was heartfelt and touching. Decider opined on X, "Jelly Roll was perfect."

He could not have been more sincere and dramatic as he sang. ABC News agreed, writing on Facebook, "Jelly Roll delivered a moving rendition of his song 'I Am Not Okay' during the night's 'In Memoriam' segment at the Emmys."

However, one naysayer wrote on X, "Jelly Roll is singing a song about suicide over an 'In Memoriam' of people who mostly did not die by choice." There was at least some agreement on that point from others.

One person weighed in with this on X via parade.com, "I don't mean disrespect to Jelly Roll (which already feels ironic) but choosing to sing a song about depression, suicidal thoughts and hanging on is a curious choice for the 'in memoriam' section of The Emmys. Did I miss something with the way these folks passed?"