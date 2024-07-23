Jelly Roll Walks Back His Marathon Goal — "I May Have Overshot"

Jelly Roll inspires so many people across the country. Thousands adore him for his transparency about his mental health, battles with addiction, and fatherhood. Additionally, people are finding the 'I Need a Favor' singer's weight loss journey as a powerful source of motivation.

In May, Jelly Roll sets a fitness goal to complete a half marathon. This comes on the heels of him completing a 5k race and dropping 70 pounds along the way. Afterwards, he reveals his 18 month journey to knock out a half marathon and to hit it by next fall. But Jelly Roll's awfully busy lately with music and constant touring. It's possible his goal might take a backseat.

Recently, Jelly speaks with Evan Paul for Taste of Country Nights on Demand. During the interview, he detail whether or not he's still on for the half marathon. The short answer? It might not be the right time. ""I may have overshot," he admits. ""I was telling somebody, when I say next year I mean next, Turkey Day. Like a Thanksgiving half marathon."

Jelly Roll Continues Weight Loss Journey, Details The Ups and Downs

Jelly candidly admits that his most recent workout knocks him down a peg. It may get easier but it never gets easy. ""I woke up and walked two miles this morning and it was brutal. I was like, 'I gotta put another 11 on that, and jog?!'" he adds.

For what it's worth, he's still making good progress. Considering he couldn't walk a mile before, the path he's on should be encouraging. He does a lot more physically than a lot of people. In a separate interview with PEOPLE magazine, Jelly Roll details some of the regiment that helps him drop 70 pounds. "I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week," he explains. "I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day... eating healthy right now."