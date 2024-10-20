Jelly Roll Threatens to Expose Music Industry in Cryptic Tweet

It seems like Jelly Roll is learning what rapper and producer extraordinaire Q-Tip explained on "Check The Rhime" over three decades ago. The 4,080th rule of the music industry is to know that record company people are shady. However, instead of finding this out in hip-hop like Tip, the Save Me singer experiences it as he rises through the ranks of country music. Now, he's threatening to open up the vaults and expose its secrets.

Recently, Jelly Roll takes to Twitter with a few things he's got to get off his chest. There, he laments some of the worst aspects of the music business. Moreover, he threatens to put it all on blast soon. "Learned a lot about how slimy the music business is this week, don't worry yall know I'm going to expose it soon. This whole thing is smoke and mirrors yall. All that s--t Russ be talking about is REAL!" he exclaims.

Jelly Roll Grows Weary of 'Slimy' Music Industry Issues

For those who don't know, the Russ name drops refers to a rapper who also recently flocks to Twitter to complain about modern music journalism. Additionally, his whole brand is about emphasizing the importance of self sufficiency and independence as an artist. Jelly Roll likely finds power in the idea of doing it all yourself. He might bypass the industry machine next time his album comes around. Conversely, he could lament how some of the music writers of the world speaks on him and his music. Perhaps he doesn't love how mild his reviews can be.

Regardless, we know what it's not: conspiracy. Jelly Roll emphasizes that there's no evil strings behind the scenes. Rather, people are blowing it out of proportion. "Man yall made a mountain out of a molehill with this one. All these weirdly over dramatic comments about selling souls and satanic weird shit is just weird lol. I'll be talking about all this on my wife's podcast soon," he says.