Watch Heartfelt Moment When Jelly Roll Takes Wheelchair-Bound Mom To The Beach For First Time In Thirty Years

We love to see the tender, private side of the celebs we like. One of our favorite country singers is the one-of-a-kind Jelly Roll himself. Recently, we learned that he helped his mom visit the beach for the first time in 30 years. She uses a wheelchair, so it took a little extra planning, but Jelly made sure that Mom had a wonderful time.

He went out of his way to make her excursion a happy one. It touched our hearts, so we want to share this special outing with all of you. For those who already like Jelly Roll, this is guaranteed to make you like him even more.

Jelly Roll Wanted To Give His Mom, Donna DeFord, A Great Day At The Beach

Jelly Found A Way To Do It

Per Taste of Country, "Jelly's wife Bunnie Xo showed fans the results on TikTok, posting a video of Mama DeFord cruising through the sand in a wheelchair with thick, beach-ready tires. In the clip, she scoots along the beach — and then the camera pans over to Jelly as he watches his mom on her special trip.

According to Bunnie, "Memaw hadn't seen the beach in 30 years. So J made sure she could." The video shows Donna cruising along on the white sand, super-wide tires on her wheelchair keeping it steady and upright. She seems to be having a blast. Is this the work of a loving son or what? You bet Jelly is! Because Donna Is In A Wheelchair, She Hasn't Shared All Of Jelly Roll's Special Career Milestones She Missed Jelly's First Grammys In February Sadly, Donna missed the Grammys "due to the logistics of getting on and off the carpet in the chair." It was Jelly's first such big night. Nevertheless, Donna watched the festivities on TV and rooted for her boy all the way. Jelly clearly adores her. He went through plenty of really hard times - and she went through them with him.