Jelly Roll Stands By Jamey Johnson Following His Arrest

Jelly Roll has always been vocal about his support toward inmates, but it doesn't just stop at those already behind bars. At the CMA awards, Jelly Roll wore a Jamey Johnson patch, just days after his arrest.

Videos by Wide Open Country

On the weekend before the CMA awards, singer Jamey Johnson was arrested for felony possession of marijuana. Officers found an amount of weed ranging from half an ounce to ten pounds in his car. He could be facing up to six years in prison.

The internet is outraged at the possible punishment Johnson faces, and naturally, Jelly Roll seems to be outraged, too.

The Jamey Johnson patch shows the country singer's side in this story. He's always been open about his past and his efforts to help those in prison. In this case, however, it seems Jelly Roll doesn't believe Johnson should be facing any prison time at all.

Jamey Johnson Arrested After Found With Weed

Johnson was released on the Monday and was still able to attend the CMAs, where he paid tribute to George Strait.

More specifically, he was arrested on speeding charges as well as marijuana possession. His hearing is still yet to happen. What makes this worse is that is happened after releasing a song about his sobriety. Ahead of the release of his album Midnight Gasoline, the singer said that he's been clean from alcohol and weed for a while now.

He admitted that he was completely clean for 8 or 9 years. However, he doesn't mind the recreational joint every now and then. It seems he lost a bit of control over the weekend, unfortunately. We don't know exactly how much weed he had with him, but he shouldn't have been operating a vehicle if intoxicated.

It's likely that Jelly Roll isn't trying to glorify what Johnson did. It's more likely that he simply wants to support his friend amid his legal battles. He knows what it's like to make mistakes and spent time in prison, so empathy from the him shouldn't be unexpected.