Jelly Roll Says His Ability as Ladies' Man Made Him Feel 'Less Fat'

We know Jelly Roll, the country star, and even the rapper. We've definitely come to learn about his humanitarian efforts as he rises through the ranks too. However, we really didn't know about how great Jelly Roll is with the ladies. It should've been evident through his loving relationship with his wife Bunnie XO. But apparently, he really knew how to make them swoon, weight problems and all. Moreover, it actually became a problem after a while.

Recently, Jelly Roll appears on the Jay Shetty Podcast for an interview. There, he promotes his new album Beautifully Broken and gets incredibly candid about his life. Additionally, his wife Bunnie XO and his nearly decade long relationship with her comes into conversation as well. Before they end up meeting, though, the I Need a Favor singer would frequently fool around with a variety of different women. Oftentimes, he would juggle them at the same time too.

However, Jelly Roll admits that his desire for women stems from a deeper insecurity at the time. He would use their validation to feel less fat and better about himself. "I was so insecure in my body for so many years, that I found validation through women. And I thought that if I could pull pretty women, then I wasn't fat, you know what I mean?" he explains. "And because of that, I had a really, really bad relationship with women, multiple women all the time... as many partners as I could get, living, double, triple, quadruple lives, relationships with all these people."

Jelly Roll Would Use Women to Help Grapple With His Insecurities

It takes tremendous courage to be so vulnerable and admit how Jelly Roll would falter in his relationships with women. Meeting Bunnie XO sets his priorities straight and makes him feel as secure as ever. "And somebody used to tell me that anybody who has ever built an empire, a modern era, it was always a one woman man. Because when you focus on one woman and one woman focuses on you, and y'all focus on building together... it's amazing what happens," he says. "So it's crazy, Jay, just what happened the day I was like, this is all that matters. It's just me and you and building this thing together."