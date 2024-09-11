Jelly Roll Reveals The One Thing He Does Before His Shows To Stay Healthy

People in professional sports sometimes have rituals that they adhere to before games for health reasons and maybe they're a trifle superstitious as well. Celebs have their own personal habits that help them maintain their physical and emotional wellness so they can handle the rigors of making films or concert touring. Jelly Roll recently 'fessed up that he also a follows certain regimen to stay in top shape. Now that he's embarked on his Beautifully Broken tour, he needs all his energy and stamina more than ever!

Per Instagram, Jelly Roll explained in a video, "Dude, I feel great. I've never felt more clear-headed. I've never felt more focused. I'm just really eating very, very militant. Walking every day. I'm just hitting a bunch of steps. Taking it seriously, man."

What are Jelly Roll's fitness secrets? We'll let you in on them right here!

Jelly Roll Outlines His Pre-Concert Routine

It's Working Great For Him So Far

Grab your bananas and do a little boxing! That's what Jelly Roll does just before he hits the stage.

"I'll eat two bananas and then I'll do a little boxing workout for 15, 20 minutes. I'm already kinda sweatin' and ready to f--king roll, baby. I've never [taken] anything more serious than I've [taken] this tour."

A Sauna And Cold Plunge Invigorate Him Too

Jelly Roll also likes to sweat it out in the sauna, and then take a quick chilly dip. His wife, Bunnie Xo, does the same, but in a slightly different environment. Jelly uses a tub to cool off. Pretty conventional, right? Bunnie prefers a kiddie pool set up in the backyard! Whatever works for you, Bunnie!

Jelly good-naturedly teased her about it in a video she posted to TikTok. "Mama, did you get another kiddie pool? You know we got a nice house. You can't keep putting kiddie pools in the backyard."

The 'Beautifully Broken' Tour Continues

Jelly Roll Plans Concert Stops In Dozens Of Cities

He sounds really fired up about this tour! On Facebook, he posted, "This is the biggest tour of my life y'all and I'm going to do it really really big this year— I can't wait to see y'all at a show. Come party with us!"

Have fun, Jelly, be well, and rock on!