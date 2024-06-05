Jelly Roll Reveals That He Wants To Have Another Kid

Jelly Roll has been on a health journey recently. The singer recently has shed 70 pounds and successfully completed a 5K. He has his sights on a half marathon next.

Now, the singer is explaining why he's focusing on his health. There's actually a deeper reason for Jelly Roll's recent focus on his health. He revealed that he wants to have another kid. As a result, he's placing a greater focus on his own health because he wants to live long enough to be a big part of this kid's life.

He said, "My wife and I are talking about having a baby. And it really made me realize, at almost 40, I was like, that means I got to live to at least 60. I got to see this kid into college. And my plan was never to be 60. It was to be like, 55... I'd like to see my 60s. And that really lit it up. That's definitely some pretty strong motivation."

Jelly Roll Wants Another Kid

Planning on having a new kid has given him a new lease on life in a lot of respects. The singer wants to live as long as possible, and he is trying to make the appropriate changes. However, the journey to having another baby is a challenge in itself. Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO says they plan to have a kid through IVF. Right now, they've been meeting with doctors. The two currently share two kids from Jelly Roll's previous relationship.

bexplained their reasoning. She said, "We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we've always been so open. And with all odds stacked against us, it's already been hard & we have only just begun. We have been meeting with IVF doctors and exploring all of our options to add to our family."

She continued, "J & I are SO excited & scared all at the same time. We genuinely never thought we'd want to add to our family but something changed this year & we both just want a piece of us together to add to our already perfect family with Bailee and Noah."