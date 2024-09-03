Jelly Roll Reveals Celebrity Encounter That Made Him Lose His Mind

Imagine meeting a famous person whom you always admired. You would probably go a little nuts right? You might ask for an autograph or take a selfie with them. Well, when famous people meet each other, sometimes they go a little nuts, too. Like when one of our own top picks, Jelly Roll, met Eminem, he was admittedly bowled over.

What took place when these two giants of the music biz crossed paths? Here's the inside story!

Jelly Roll And Eminem Clearly Respect Each Others' Talent

They Worked Together On 'Live From Detroit'

Per foxnews.com, "Jelly Roll, whose legal name is Jason DeFord, and Eminem teamed up for 'Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central' in June. The rapper tapped the country music star to perform 'Sing For the Moment.'"

"I am fixin' to meet Eminem," acknowledged Jelly Roll, reported the outlet. "To some degree, one could say we're going from the Grand Ole Opry to meet Eminem." (Jelly headed straight for the Motor City after he did a pair of performances at the legendary Grand Ole Opry.)

He seemed positively giddy in a childlike way about the prospect of meeting the star. "Forty-year-old Jason DeFord is losing his mind. Because I know for sure that 15-year-old Jason DeFord would faint! This is unreal, it's really cool."

Jelly Roll was as super energized about meeting his idol Eminem as we would be at meeting Jelly himself!

Jelly Was Kind Of Jittery About Being In Eminem's Presence

He Wondered If Eminem Would Even Realize Who He Was

Jelly Roll said that meeting Eminem was on a par with his face-to-faces with two other bona fide greats from the entertainment world - megastars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.

The two must have hit it off quite well. Jelly sings the chorus of Eminem's tune, 'Somebody Save Me." The subject of it is Em's battle with addiction.

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Is In The 'Somebody Save Me Video'

It Really Touched A Chord With Her

Hailie Jade commented per the Post, "I will say, watching the video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn't realize how bad things were, but now, as an adult in hindsight, it's so scary to think about and I think that's why I get emotional so much."