Jelly Roll Revealed He Had A Feud With One Popular Musician

It's not unusual for two artists in the same entertainment genre to have a public spat about something. One person says something, perhaps innocently, the media grabs it and amplifies it, then it finds its way onto social media. Before you know it, there's a full-blown showdown going on.

Jelly Roll and rapper/rocker MGK had a nasty dust-up a while ago. Now they are solid buddies.

They talked about their past ill will recently on a Spotify podcast titled "Jelly Roll: Countdown to Beautifully Broken." (Jelly Roll is already on his Beautifully Broken tour, The album of that name drops next month on October 11. Can't wait!)

Jelly Roll and MGK's feelings toward each other have certainly mellowed from bitter to better. In fact, MGK tells Jelly on the podcast via tasteofcountry.com, "It is so funny how much I love you now, because God, I hated you so much back then."

Jelly's comeback was, "I was just a little spiteful, bitter f--king dude."

We wanted to know more about the animosity that once existed between these two talented men. Here is what we learned.

The Feud Between Jelly Roll And MGK Sounds Like It Was A Professional Rivalry

There Was Some Envy Toward MGK on Jelly's Part

Jelly said he explained it to his daughter this way: "Whenever I talk to my daughter, I'm like, 'You gotta understand, there was only, like, seven white rappers on Earth at this time.' So it was so competitive when you was in that pool. We were kind of automatically forced against each other anyways."

MGK evidently concurred. "For sure. You were bred to hate each other."

Jelly now admits his earlier jealousy of MGK. "You were just skinny and handsome. I was just a hater. You know what I'm saying? I was just a hater, dude!

Jelly Has Come A Long Way

He's Not The Angry Person He Used To Be

It seemed like Jelly was going through life with his dukes up, ready to fight all comers. Now he's more grounded and centered.

He recalled being prepared to slug it out with another musician way back because he thought that person was laughing at him and his friend.

Jelly acknowledges he is a changed person."Man, God softened my heart. Looking back at that kid, I kinda laugh...I was so entitled and so angry, and everything was about me. I thought they were joking and laughing at us 'cause I was used to being in that situation. It was all about ego, man."

Today, for Jelly Roll, it's about making great music and making people (including himself) happy!



