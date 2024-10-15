Jelly Roll Reacts to 'Save Me' Being The Most Played Song at Addiction Centers

The main appeal of Jelly Roll's music is the incredibly vulnerable storytelling. He knows firsthand what it means to struggle, mentally, physically, and spiritually. Consequently, he spends a lot of time bearing his soul on songs. The way he sees it, hopefully, he could connect with someone battling similar issues. It still remains surreal for him to know that his fearlessness to share his story is paying off with people.

Recently, Jelly Roll got candid on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast. There, he talks in-depth about mental health, addiction, and his new album Beautifully Broken. Moreover, he reacts to a statistic on how the country heavyweight's song Save Me thrives as one of the most played songs at addiction centers. The news floors Jelly Roll, saying, "Unbelievable man. One of the coolest experiences of my life is being able to... especially catch people in those first 30 days. Or those first 10 or 15 days. Anytime we get to go back to a detox center and love on people, and play songs for them (is great)."

Jelly Roll Feels Incredibly Grateful for The Opportunity to Help Those Battling Addiction

Then, Jelly Roll goes on to reflect upon how much the success of Save Me means to him and being able to personally connect with listeners. "We go to prisons all the time and play and we go to homeless shelters, but you catch somebody during those first 10 days, cause I know what those 10 days are. To know that's the song that's getting people through that particular stretch," Jelly ponders. "It's like when they told me 'Save Me' is becoming the new 'Free Bird' of the south for funeral homes. They say they get more requests for 'Save Me' now, and that used to really bum me out and make me sad. But then I started thinking about how much that's helping people grieve."