Jelly Roll Questions How He's "Supposed To Judge" Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Emmy Russell on 'American Idol'

Jelly Roll joined American Idol on Monday as a guest role. However, he ran into some nerves and anxiety about critiquing Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Emmy Russell.

Taking to X, Jelly Roll shared this important question with fans, "How am I supposed to judge LORETTA LYNN'S GRANDDAUGHTER!?! She's up next on idol. Lordy, y'all don't wanna miss it."

Russell performed "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone for her performance. Jelly Roll wasn't the only one dealing with nerves as Russell faced performance anxiety. The singer became overwhelmed and emotional during rehearsals due to her fear of performing and failure.

Jelly Roll, ever inspirational, offered her these kind words. The singer said that Russell had nothing to fear. "Not only do I have a vision of you going into the Top 20, I have a vision of you doing a song where you are walking from one side of the stage to the other with no fear," Jelly Roll said.

"You have a story to tell and you did it great tonight," Katy Perry agreed.

Jelly Roll Talks 'American Idol'

Jelly Roll also opened about his thoughts on judge Lionel Richie and what it means to be a part of the show. "I feel that I am standing next to an absolute legend, that's how I feel," Jelly Roll said. The musician spoke about being a mentor.

'I came here thinking I was going to bless a bunch of young artists and may I end up getting blessed,' Jelly Roll also said. 'I think I come from a place where I spent so long destroying that now I just want to build up. It was so hard to change my life. And everyone of these kids have a chance right now, tonight to change their life if these people out there vote.'

Russell has garnered some controversy with some thinking she only made it own the show thanks to her connection to Lynn. However, Russell wants to prove herself by her own merit. And she will have to. Judge Luke Bryan told Taste of Country that being Lynn's granddaughter wouldn't protect her.

He said, "At the end of the day, we have to be honest, because America's watching."

"I think if we start sending people through just because they have a connection with any form of music or if there's somebody famous — if we start sending people through that don't seem like they're worthy of it, I think that America will call us out on that," he said. "They gotta be talented. They gotta have the goods, and obviously Emmy's got the goods."