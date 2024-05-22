Watch: Jelly Roll Performs His Powerful New Single "I Am Not Ok" On 'The Voice'

Jelly Roll hit The Voice in a big way debuting his new song "I Am Not Okay" for viewers to watch. Fans loved the rendition!

One person wrote, "Wow! I've never listened to Jellyroll before but that was an amazing and powerful song. I'm gonna download it for sure."

Another person wrote, "Jelly Roll is reminding us that it's okay to not be okay, and to remember that everything is gonna be alright." Yet another person wrote, "Jellyroll singing his new single, 'I Am Not Ok' expressing the feeling of so many these days. Are you OK? Love these lyrics, so simple and to the point. Very relatable. And we are all going to be alright. Trouble doesn't last always. Thanks for this, man." Still, another wrote, "It's @JellyRoll615 performing his new song now on the #VoiceFinale If you like JellyRoll tune in now!"

What's Next for Jelly Roll?

Jelly Roll is really living the big country star lifestyle. He's now a ACM award winner, taking home the 'Music Event of the Year' award with Lainey Wilson for their duet "Save Me." He kicks off the Beautifully Broken tour in August. He expresses how important it is to finally connect with his audience personally. "My music's something you listen to that really gets you through something, and it means so much to stand in front of them and meet as many them as I can every night," he emphasizes, "I wish I could have lunch with anybody my song's ever helped."

Moreover, he's getting to perform and give tributes to his idols on stage. Recently, Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit fame brought him brought him out to sing a rendition of The Who's "Behind Blue Eyes." After the show, he personally gave Jelly Roll the seal of approval as a special artist and an even better person.

Additionally, if he was ever interested, he has cosigners in the reality singing competition field. Katy Perry has openly campaigned for the 'Need a Favor' singer ever since his guest mentorship on American Idol. As far as what he thinks about joining the show? "Consider? I've accepted the job and they haven't offered it," he grinned.

Beyond his advancements in the music industry, it's inspiring to see him become a better version of himself. He's finishing 5k runs and looking to devour half-marathons next. The health journey goes side by side with his mental health. It's beautiful to see Jelly Roll thrive in life and in work alike.