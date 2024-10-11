Jelly Roll Partners Up With Attorney Who Once Prosecuted Him

Country music superstar Jelly Roll has recently made waves not only on the radio but also in his local community.

By partnering with the attorney who once prosecuted him, Jelly Is using his stardom as an important opportunity to give back. According to Taste of Country, he is working closely with the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center, the same facility where he was incarcerated at nearly 25 years ago.

"It started with me just having extreme accountability," Jelly said. He acknowledged his struggles with delinquent activity as a young man. "I thought, 'Man, I helped make this mess,' and as my heart began to change and become more pure, I felt a responsibility to go clean it up."

The country singer demonstrates his dedication to redirecting at-risk and incarcerated youth toward a more productive and hopeful path. His support includes GED and vocational training programs. Additionally, he provides live performances at youth correctional facilities and funded a new recording studio at the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. It was at this facility that Jelly first discovered his incredible talent and passion for music.

Country Super Star Partners with Old Attorney to Improve the Local Community

Furthermore, Jelly Roll's background and familiarity with incarceration give him a valuable perspective on what these troubled youths experience. "A lot of these kids are victims of their circumstances, where they came from," he said at the August groundbreaking of Nashville's new juvenile court. "So this is a really cool chance to change things," he added.

Jelly Roll's first run-in with law enforcement occurred in 1998 when he was only 14 years old. From 1998 to 2008, he was in and out of the system due to drug-related incidents. Jelly served an 18-month sentence after being tried as an adult for aggravated robbery. The singer has been open about the difficulties of living with an inexpugnable felony. He also discusses the complications it brings for touring, specifically international travel.

Ultimately, Jelly Roll continues to be a strong voice, on and off the radio, for his community and the broader community of incarcerated youth across America.