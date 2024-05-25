Jelly Roll Opens Up About Drugs Amidst Healthier Lifestyle: “ Marijuana Has Kept Me Sober”

Jelly Roll is extremely comfortable in detailing his truth. No matter how complicated it gets, he commits himself towards being earnest and true in everything he says. This time, he gets real about drugs.

In a recent interview with Taste of Country, writer Evan Paul asks Jelly if he still smokes weed. We all see his efforts to better his health. We know he's training to participate in a half-marathon. How does smoking weed fit into all of this?

In his typical fashion, the country heavyweight shoots it straight. "I get in trouble for this, all the time, but my stance on marijuana will always be the same: I believe marijuana has helped me in so many regards, with my anxiety," he says. "This is a hot button topic, but, truly, marijuana has kept me sober."

He then pauses for a moment, pondering the depth of what he's about to say. "I think a world without weed, Jelly Roll's drinking codeine and popping Xanax and snorting cocaine again, but a world with weed, I'll be alright," he explains.

He's well aware that his relationship with weed may differ from others. He commends those who can fully commit to that form of abstinence. "I know that I have friends that don't do that. I have friends that are in the program that are totally against any kind of mind-altering anything," he says. "I respect that. I have so much respect for those people. That's just not how my sobriety worked out."

The Many Steps in Jelly Roll's Journey

The 'Save Me' star is still trudging forward amidst the high peaks and the low valleys in his life and career. He certainly has plenty of reasons to brag. Expanding upon his weight loss journey, Jelly is on the brink of being the marathon man. He's currently smoking 5ks and is eyeing a half-marathon next fall. Beforehand, he was struggling to walk a mile. Now, he's 70 pounds down and counting.

This isn't to mention any of his career achievements. He recently wowed fans of The Voice, debuting his moving new single "I Am Not Ok." Additionally, he's now an ACM award winner, taking the prize for 'Music Event of the Year' with Lainey Wilson. With his trajectory, there's plenty more good to come along the way.