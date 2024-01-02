Jelly Roll Fulfills Lifelong Dream, Performs Medley of Hits on NYE

Jelly Roll made a childhood dream come true by accepting an invitation to perform on Sunday (Dec. 31) as part of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2024 With Ryan Seacrest."

One of country music's fastest-rising stars delivered a medley of his hits, including "Halfway to Hell" and "Need a Favor." In addition, Jessie Murph joined him for their duet "Wild Ones."

Jelly Roll made the trip to New York City's Time Square with his wife, Bunnie XO, and his daughter, Bailee Ann.

"When I was growing up Nashville was a really small town," Jelly Roll posted the following day on Instagram. "Like [one-sixth] of what it is now. And even though Nashville was a party town even back then, we didn't have a big New Years Eve scene when I was a kid. And my daddy would always say, 'We don't go out and drink with the amateurs on holidays' so we always stayed in, and back then especially, just like the rest of the world our eyes would be glued to [the ball] in Time Square.

"I have literally watched dozens of Dick Clark's Rocking New Years Eve," he continued. "Even a few of New Years that Bunnie and I have been together we gave watched this show and both talked about how much it meant to our childhood. To get the call to not only be a participant in it but to also be able to bring my family was something I will cherish forever . I got to watch the ball drop in the middle of Time Square standing next to my daughter, wife, Ryan Seacrest and LL Cool J on national television. Things I never even dreamed could happen. What a beautiful night. Happy New Years everybody. My prayer is we all act out of more love and compassion this year."