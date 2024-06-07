Jelly Roll Makes You Jelly By Teaming With Dunkin' Donuts On National Donut Day

Today is National Donut Day, and Dunkin' Donuts knew exactly who to call to celebrate it. That's right — it's Jelly on your Telly, Jelly Roll! (You'll likely see the ad on your phone or computer, but this is my moment, okay?)

@dunkin Can concur that life is better with a little jelly in it…. Stop by Dunkin’ on Friday June 7th to get a free donut with any beverage @Jelly Roll ♬ original sound - Dunkin'

It's cannibalism! It's a jelly-on-jelly crime! And if you haven't had enough jelly? Dunkin' Donuts has just the thing for you. Jelly merch! Jelly hoodies, jelly shirts, donut hoodies — they've got it all!

What's that? "Are there any Jelly Roll-specific donuts or drinks?" Uh... ...no? But, look, Jelly Roll's eating a jelly donut! He loves Dunkin' Donuts, so guess what? You better love it, too! They did a whole ad for you and everything — aren't you grateful?

What you can get is a... Dunkin' Donuts Scrub Daddy? What? Wait, you mean to tell me y'all couldn't be bothered to make Jelly Roll jelly donuts—

The fans absolutely love this funky fresh collaboration! Let's see what the sweet-laden streets are saying!

Okay! Well, it would seem that this Donut Dynamo didn't get his free donut yet (with every beverage purchase). But that's okay! It's not like Krispy Kreme or any other competitors are doing anything more interesting. Nope, not at all! Actually, you know what? X (formerly Twitter) can be a cesspool anyway! Yeah! Let's see what's going on over at TikTok!

"This is by far the BEST [at]Dunkin' ad. [at]Jelly Roll is the only human that could get me to go to Dunkin," one TikTok user says. That's the stuff right there! See, plenty of people are excited about the Jelly Roll/Dunkin' jelly-ception! Stop being a bunch of haters.

Let's take it a step further: what's poppin' (or dunkin') over on Instagram?

"It donut get any better than this." Heck yeah. Heck yeah, brother. We donut know why anyone wouldn't be excited about this! You can buy merch, okay? They made shirts and hoodies and stuff. Buy those!

And for a limited time (meaning today and only today), you can go to any Dunkin' Donuts location, purchase a drink, and then you can have your free donut. Could you argue that the donut isn't really "free" if you have to buy a drink to get it? No! If you think that, you're an entitled brat.