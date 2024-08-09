Jelly Roll Makes Big Career Move With New ESPN Theme

College football season is coming up right around the corner. We desperately need something to hype us up when big rival matchups and bowl games arise. Thankfully, ESPN has us covered. However, they don't go the plain rap or rock standards. Instead, they go full country with Jelly Roll!

Recently, ESPN reveals that they will be using Jelly Roll's new single 'Get By' as the anthem for all college football coverage this upcoming season. It will prominently play on all ESPN and ABC broadcasts starting August 24th. Moreover, the song will also feature on Jelly Roll's new album expected by the end of the year.

Jelly Roll joins the ranks of other artists that partnered with ESPN for their sports anthems. Usually, they would opt for more rock or pop centric choices as hype songs. Post Malone, Fall Out Boy, Imagine Dragons, Yungblud, and Thirty Seconds to Mars are among the prominent names to have worked with the sports conglomerate.

Jelly Roll Adds College Football to His Expanding Repertoire

ESPN believes that their choices hype anthems are integral to the intrigue of their programming. Their vice president of marketing, Curtis Friends, explains in a statement why the country heavyweight fits what they're looking for. "There's a powerful connection between music and college football," he emphasizes. "The ESPN college football music anthem has been integral to the promotion of the sport while its release has marked the unofficial start to the season. Jelly Roll is a talented, award-winning artist whose music speaks to the passion of college football fans across the country, and we're excited 'Get By' will soundtrack the sport all season long."

Jelly Roll is everywhere. He may not quite be Post Malone, Morgan Wallen levels of famous yet but that's not for a lack of trying. You can find him delivering choke slams in WWE or running as an occasional sheriff. Now, you can expect to hear him every Saturday before your favorite SEC teams battle it out on the gridiron.