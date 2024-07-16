Jelly Roll Lets Hulkamania Run Wild Inviting Hulk Hogan on Stage

Who knew Jelly Roll was a Hulkamaniac? He shocks fans by nabbing Hulk Hogan to appear for the show.

Recently, Morgan Wallen informs his fans in Tampa that he needs to cancel his show to a later date due to illness. This briefly leaves fans in shambles because the announcement happens mere hours before the concert. However, Jelly Roll comes to save the day. He announces that he would fill in the void Morgan left behind and says you can find him at the Dallas Bull. Those with tickets get in free. Fans pull up in abundance, flooding the local nightclub they booked for the occasion.

Before the show even begins, Hulk Hogan floors the crowd by coming out. He goes on to hype the audience before Jelly Roll takes the stage. Additionally, the Hulkster predictably puts over his new 'Real American' beer. Shortly after, he chugs the whole thing to a big roar from fans. Then, Jelly buys the bar out for fans to drink all night.

Jelly Roll Provides Theme Songs for WWE SummerSlam

Additionally, Jelly Roll continues his wrasslin' ties by joining forces with the WWE. Current Chief Content Officer and wrestling legend Paul 'Triple H' Levesque announces on social media that the country heavyweight will supply two theme songs for WWE SummerSlam. "Excited to have my friend Jelly Roll back with two official #SummerSlam theme songs: "Dead End Road" off Twisters: The Album, and "Liar" off his album coming this fall," Levesque reveals.

Moreover, Triple H teases the idea of Jelly Roll getting involved more personally. However, Paul doesn't guarantee that the "I Need a Favor" singer will get physical. Rather, he merely offers a lot to perform one of the songs. "let me know if you're free on Aug. 3 to play a few songs for the @WWEUniverse..." he playfully tweets.