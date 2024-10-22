Jelly Roll Leaves Twitter Over Toxic Trolls And Backlash

Jelly Roll has left the building. Well, Twitter anyway. The artist recently hopped online to let his followers know that he was hopping offline.

It's not the first time that Jelly Roll has taken a social media hiatus. But this one seems more directed at X (formerly Twitter) specifically. In a thought-provoking tweet on Sunday, Jelly Roll shared that he was cutting some negativity out of his life. And by negativity, he specifically meant Twitter.

The singer said that he was tired of dealing with trolls and also said the platform had transformed into something he doesn't want to be a part of.

"This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD," Jelly wrote.

"This place is different, man," he continues.

"I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it's insane. It's a safe place for everyone to say mean s--t to each other with no consequences. I'm out lol," he concludes.

This comes after Jelly Roll previously implied that he was going to expose how terrible the music industry was.

"Learned a lot about how slimy the music business is this week, don't worry yall know I'm going to expose it soon. This whole thing is smoke and mirrors yall. All that s--t Russ be talking about is REAL!" he exclaims.

However, he said that fans ended up making a mountain out of a molehill when it came to that.

"Man yall made a mountain out of a molehill with this one. All these weirdly over dramatic comments about selling souls and satanic weird s--t is just weird lol. I'll be talking about all this on my wife's podcast soon," he says.

Meanwhile, the singer and Azealia Banks appear to be having a bit of a feud on the platform. Banks unleashed a social media rant at Jelly Roll, targeting his weight.

"I can't with all these fat white men in music right now," Banks complained in one tweet.

"U NOT EVEN IN THE INDUSTRY B---H U CAME OFF A TALENT SHOW WITH CHA FAT A--," she said in another.

So it's probably a good thing to prioritize your own well being and step away from the platform.