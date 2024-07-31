Jelly Roll Just Became A Sheriff — Wait What?

Jelly Roll dedicates his life towards improving his life and helping the lives of others. Usually, you might expect that from him in the way of charity or group counseling. However, no one could have imagined this outcome for the country heavyweight.

Recently, Detroit, Michigan radio station 99.5 WYCD shares a video on their Instagram account. There, Jelly Roll is shown with a beaming smile on his face. Local Michigan sheriff Christopher Swanson addresses a roaring crowd to announce the 'I Need a Favor' singer will be a deputy for the Community Cares Task Force. Jelly grins and quickly takes the mic to cement how far he's come to this point. "From convict to deputy," he grins.

Then, the sheriff swears him in with an official badge. Moreover, he doubles down in emphasizing the legitimacy of this presentation. "This is the real deal," he expresses. "You walk into any facility now, you can tell them you're a Deputy Sheriff from Genesee County."

Jelly Roll Finds Redemption as Deputy Sheriff After Past Incidents With The Law

Additionally, Billboard reports that this isn't the first rodeo between Swanson and the country crooner. Together, they form the I.G.N.I.T.E. Program at the Genesse County Jail. This helps inmates transition into the real world again by aiding them in acquiring their GED. Consequently, they have a higher possibility of acquiring a decent job despite their record.

One Instagram comments puts the next logical step of action quite succinctly. If Jelly Roll can serve as deputy sheriff, he should also be in line to gain his rights back despite his status as a convict. "Now, he deserves his convictions pardoned and all of his rights back," they write. "So he can go anywhere in the world and have his gun rights restored!!"

This references the many run ins Jelly Roll has had with the law over the years. Altogether, the 'Save Me' superstar was jailed over 40 times. Eventually, he finally overcomes his addictions and shares his experiences to help others. Furthermore, he argues that he wouldn't have grown had he not felt those low points. "I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for what I went through... It taught me a lot about overcoming. It taught me a lot about changing and the ability to change," he says at the 2023 CMAs.