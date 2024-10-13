Jelly Roll is Opening a New Bar in a Crowded Nashville Scene

The amount of country artists who own a bar in Nashville, Tennessee remains jarring as ever. Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, the list never ends it seems. Now, we can prepare for one more entry into this deep ecosystem of places to get a beer: Jelly Roll.

Recently, Jelly Roll appears on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast for an interview. There, he reveals that he's opening up a new place to drink titled Goodnight Nashville. Additionally, he names the back bar Buddy's in honor of his late father. There's only one true rule when it comes to these establishments. "Our rule is, it's open to the public when it's open to the public. And when it's not it's not," the country heavyweight says.

Why is it So Easy for a Country Singer to Open Up a Bar in Nashville?

However, I really have to ask: are we sure we need ANOTHER bar in Nashville? Here's an even better question: are any of these bars actually good? Nowadays, it feels like the city overpopulates the amount of places you can go to get your fix. Nashville is like Las Vegas without any of the gambling and gaudy lights that gives it an identity. Rather, it's just a place where guys with big belt buckles and thick accents can get a double shot of whiskey. With the amount of country artists' putting their names behind it, who's to say there's really a difference?

This isn't to detract from Jelly Roll exactly. If anything, I find the fact he's naming the back bar after his dad to be incredibly heartwarming. I know firsthand what it means to grieve a parent and it's really a powerful thing to be able to do something like that in their memory. Really, my only concern is what I feel about the dozens of other bars in the city. Will Jelly Roll actually manage this establishment? I doubt it, it's likely just a business front to promote more of his other side ventures. I'm sure you can pick a normal bar though and get the same results when you're in the city.