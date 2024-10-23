Jelly Roll Is Already Back On Twitter After Announcing He Was Leaving Days Ago

Jelly Roll, in light of recent backlash and hate, decided he'd be leaving Twitter (X). However, he's since made two posts and the internet hasn't let him forget about his 'departure.'

Videos by Wide Open Country

He called X "the most toxic negative app to exist ever." This is likely in response to some flak and hate that's been thrown his way thanks to a less-than-optimal performance and hanging out with Jack Black. The country singer must have decided he couldn't deal with the backlash and checked out.

Despite his dramatic exit, he's poked his head in a couple times since, and the replies are nothing but reminders.

Internet Reacts To Jelly Roll Posting On X Despite Exit

Since his 'X'-it, Jelly Roll has made two posts.

The first post announces that he'll be playing in Nashville for his Beautifully Broken Tour. The second one announces that he'll be paying for everyone's food at Gus' Chicken in Little Rock, Arkansas.

It's a valiant thing to do, buying people's meals at a food joint that means a lot to you to commemorate how far you've come. However, the comments are full of people wondering why he's back on X.

"Sir I thought you was leaving X???" asks one under the second post.

"I'm out" still uses site to gain for himself. Makes sense," comments another under the tour promotion.

Not everyone is out to get Jelly Roll, however. Some are praising his good deed of feeding others.

"Leave the man alone he's trying to do good things," pleads one.

"I'm glad you didn't leave, and thanks for providing people with food," says another.

The country singer is beloved by many, although his association with Jack Black has ruffled many feathers.

His statement to leave X didn't technically say that he was leaving indefinitely. "I'm out lol," could simply be stating that he's briefly leaving. Taking some time to recover from the "wild west" that is X can be healthy sometimes.

It could also mean that he's simply taking a step back and not being as active on the site. It is still a powerful promotional tool, so I'm sure his agents and such are begging him not to leave forever.