Jelly Roll Interview Turns Awkward When Interviewer Asks Extremely Personal Question

An interview with Jelly Roll went South when the interviewer asked an extremely personal question. Sometimes, interviewers forget that these are real people too, not objects to get the most clicks. While Jelly Roll got personal during the interview with Taste of Country, there was a fine line he was willing to draw.

Jelly Roll opened up about having a private sauna, which he often takes on tour with him. It's a way for the singer to both cleanse himself and also unwind after singing. However, interviewer Evan Paul had a personal question that shocked the singer. In regards to the sauna, he asked Jelly Roll, "Do you go full naked in there?"

"No!" Jelly Roll exclaimed. "Goodness gracious, we're not just free-balling in the sauna! I sit with other people."

However, the interviewer dug himself deeper with his line of questioning. "If you have your own sauna on tour, you should be naked!" Paul replied.

"No, Evan, it's glass!" he said as both start laughing. "What do you think it is, just sitting in there ... what are you, trying to get me to catch a case?"

The singer then questioned what happened with the line of questioning. "Who is this guy?!" Jelly Roll said laughing. "Jesus Christ, what happened — bring Evan Paul back!"

Interviewers Keep Asking Jelly Roll Very Personal Questions

Of course, it's not the first time that things turned awkward during an interview. Interviewer Gabe Mercer once asked him, "Fill in the blank, I like to (blank) in the nude."

Shocked by the question, Jelly Roll said, "I love to...oh goodness. Sleep, no, I sleep half nude." The musician tried to clarify what he meant. The interviewer asked if he slept in his boxers "in case there is a fire," but Jelly Roll said he liked to put his hand in his pants.

He said, "I put my hands in my pockets all the time, but in my sleep, it's my trousers... it's like a pocket. The little thing wraps around your wrist it's comfort." The singer then tried to specify that he meant the elastic band, but realizing, he was just digging himself deeper, Jelly Roll shut down the interview. He said, "No, no, that sounded bad. Not the little thing...I'm done with this interview. I'm signing off, y'all. This went south. F***, this did not come off right."