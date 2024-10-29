Jelly Roll Holds Private Concert At Apalachee High School Following Georgia School Shooting

Last Saturday, Jelly Roll swung by Apalachee High School for a private concert to help heal them following the horrific shooting the month prior. The country artist believes that music heals people, and wants to help the mourning in the way that he knows best.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Jelly Roll was scheduled to perform at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of his Beautifully Broken Tour. So the star scheduled a visit, determined to make time for the high school. "I don't care what it takes. I've got to go down there and I've got to meet these people that have been coming together and doing this and changing the world and Georgia slowly," he told the audience.

He set up in Jug Tavern Park, Winder, to perform.

He laced his private concert with emotional sentiment as he reminded the audience again and again of their resilience, their love, and their strength. "I am simply a man with a microphone, y'all are f---ing heroes," he says.

The high school loved the concert and loved seeing Jelly Roll play for them and were grateful for the distraction.

Jelly Roll Performs For Survivors Of The Apalachee School Shooting

The school shooting by their fellow student took the lives of four. Two teachers, Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall, and two students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, were taken from the community on September 4. The artist repeated their names to make sure no one forgot them.

"Jelly Roll's really doing something nice, I'm really happy he's [come] out and done this," an atendee told

Atlanta News First.

Although the concert was a great time, there's still a long way to go, however. "My mood has definitely lightened a bit," a student told the outlet, "but it's still very sad."

The performance was a distraction and some fun for a short time. It was also another reminder to remain strong and unified. Jelly Roll's encouraging words will resonate with the students as they battle through this hard time.