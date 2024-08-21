Jelly Roll Has The Perfect Hotel Hack For When You're Traveling

Life on the road as a recording artist must be exhausting. There's certainly a measure of restlessness when you're away from home for so long. You're far from the comfort of your own bed, you can't quite lounge the same way. This doesn't even begin to mention the headache of booking hotel stays while visiting a new city almost every night. It can be quite the stressful experience. However, Jelly Roll comes to the table with a sneaky hack to ease the tension.

Recently, Jelly Roll sits down in collaboration with Hotels.com for an advertisement. Their latest campaign, Perfect 10, interviews different artists and celebrities about their hotel experiences. Consequently, this series ideally would convince travelers to utilize the website when booking their reservations. This installation sees the country heavyweight revealing a little bit of game on how to maximize your hotel experiences.

Jelly Roll Reveals a Trick for Late Night Check Ins at a Hotel

Evidently, Jelly Roll prefers to sleep in like I do. Therefore, the early checkouts prove to be extremely aggravating for someone who needs a little extra shuteye. However, he has a little tip for those checking in late and wanting to check out late too. "I feel like we're giving away some serious game right here," Jelly Roll prefaces. "If you ever come into the hotel late at night and the late night desk person is there. That's the person to ask for the late checkout. I'm telling you. They'll put it in right then. It's never failed."

There's no telling how late Jelly Roll could be talking about but if I know musicians enough, it can get rough. Usually, they might circle around the 2am mark. So it makes sense that the overnight hotel worker will cut you a bit of slack and allow a later checkout time. It's worth trying next time you're up late and staying at a hotel.