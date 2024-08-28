Jelly Roll Gives Children $700 After Stopping At Their Lemonade Stand In Heartwarming Encounter

Ah, how we love ya, Jelly Roll! This guy has to be one of the most kind, approachable people in the music biz. He really appreciates his success, what he did to earn it, and the fans who are such a big part of it. That is why we ween't surprised to hear about this adorable encounter Jelly Roll had with some enterprising youngsters running a lemonade stand.

For all of you who already belong to Jelly Nation, and all those who are contemplating joining the fun, here's a story about his genuine decency that will warm your heart.

What Happened When Jelly Roll Stopped at the Kids' Lemonade Stand?

Jelly Opened His Heart - And His Wallet

Per Whiskey Riff, Jelly Roll was in Utah for his Beautifully Broken tour.

"According to a Facebook post from Wendy Gardunio, the mother of one of the kids, her daughter wanted to set up the [lemonade] stand with her cousins. But they probably weren't expecting one of their customers to be one of the biggest country artists in the world. And true to his reputation, it sounds like Jelly Roll was eager to help out, giving them $700 during his visit."

The Mom Of One Of The Youngsters Was Bowled Over

Wendy was just tickled by Jelly Roll's sincere excitement about what the kids were doing. She wrote on Facebook, "So today was an interesting day, my kid and her cousins wanted to do a lemonade stand. And they had a famous singer come and buy some lemonade. Who would have thought that we would run into Jelly Roll in West Valley? And for him to be so generous with giving them almost $700."

He posed for a few snaps with these budding business people and seemed to be having a great time. Jelly Roll also taught them a key lesson about the meaning of taking a moment just to help somebody out.

Jelly Roll has endured his own tough times, so he knows why it's so important to lift someone up. Those children will never forget their meeting with this singing superstar - and not just because he gave them money. He gave them a life lesson that's truly priceless.