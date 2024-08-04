Jelly Roll Gets Physical at WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland

Jelly Roll sure is doing a lot nowadays. One moment, he's a musician, heading to the studio to record or playing shows all over the country. Conversely, he'll be Jelly Roll the sheriff at a local station in Michigan. That's not to mention all his extensive humanitarian work he engages in. I don't know how he manages to find the time. Now, he's showing he's got wrestling chops too.

Recently, the WWE invites Jelly Roll to attend and perform 'God Bless America' before one of their biggest shows at SummerSlam. Moreover, he also has the theme song for this year's event. Surrounded by a backing band and a gospel choir on the outside of the ring, Jelly softly croons to the massive Cleveland Browns stadium. However, what he does afterwards is what blew everyone's minds.

Jelly Roll Choke Slams WWE Competitor in Huge Moment at SummerSlam

Later in the evening, the host of the night's festivities The Miz, his tag team partner R-Truth, and Jelly Roll come out. They pander a little bit to the local Cleveland crowd, mentioning how it's the home of the Rock & Roll hall of fame. Two heel (effectively the bad guys) wrestlers Austin Theory and Grayson Waller come in to take potshots at the city and bash the good guys. Additionally, they antagonize the 'I Need a Favor' heavyweight with insults, calling him 'Belly Swole.'

Ultimately, Theory and Waller get what's coming to them with chair shots to their backs. Grayson immediately rolls out of the ring, leaving Theory all alone in agony. Then, he stumbles into Jelly Roll, begging for forgiveness. Unfortunately for him, the country singer launches him in the air with a massive chokeslam. Afterwards, Miz, Truth, and Jelly join together to do John Cena's 'Five Knuckle Shuffle' on the fallen Theory. The crowd goes wild and they all raise their arms in victory. You can watch it all unfold below.

https://x.com/WWE/status/1819919024030916698