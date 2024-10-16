Jelly Roll Gets Candid on His 'Horrible' Relationship With Food

It's incredibly easy to fall into awful eating habits. If anybody knows, I know it. There's an incredible temptation not to peel open your fridge and eat the first piece of garbage that's convenient. I'm eyeballing my leftover pizza right now. It's a constant battle to reject those notions for the sake of our wellness. Jelly Roll knows this fight well and he's actively working at it.

Recently, Jelly Roll speaks with Evan Paul on Taste of Country Nights. There, he promotes his new album Beautifully Broken and gets candid about one temptress in particular: food. He admits that he doesn't have the most healthy eating habits in the world and it ruins a lot of things. "I'm just trying to change my entire relationship with food," the "Son of a Sinner" singer emphasizes. "I know that sounds cliché, but I have had, clearly, a horrible relationship with food."

Jelly Roll Working on His Relationships, Including Food

Then, Jelly Roll gets even more personal and says his relationship with food is reflective of a pattern. It's not just eating that gets unhealthy, it spreads amongst other things. There's no healthy balance at all with him. It's either in absurd excess or in cold rejection. "Historically, if you look back at my patterns, I've had a horrible relationship with anything I've had a relationship with. I don't know how to do things in moderation, in general, and I'm working on that," the "Save Me" singer admits.

Currently, Jelly Roll is working on the balance between him and the food. He earnestly tries to not look at it as a devil on his shoulder, tempting him to devour. Rather, it's a natural part of life that we can't go without. The best way to tackle it is to see how we can healthily handle our nutrients. It's not always easy though, and the country titan knows that too.

"The first thing I've learned this time is I'm not treating foods like it's the devil. I f---ed up last time I did that, which is why I gained a lot of the weight back," Jelly shares.