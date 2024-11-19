Jelly Roll Fans React To Singer Meeting Donald Trump

There is no doubt that Donald Trump is a very polarizing face in the US at the moment, whereas Jelly Roll is pretty much universally loved. When the two met after UFC 309, the internet weighed in, as it always will.

The fight was a big match-up with Jon "Bones" Jones and Stipe Miocic facing off in Madison Square Garden. The fight drew in huge crowds, and there were plenty of celebrities among them. One of the number was Donald Trump, who is clearly paying Dana White back for his support during his campaign.

As Trump left the arena after the fight, he bumped into rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll. Footage shows the two of them greeting one another, with Jelly Roll showing warmth to Trump and his entourage. This has garnered some response from the internet, as they weigh in on how it makes them feel.

Jelly Roll greets Trump with a huge smile as he walks into UFC 309



America is healing ?? pic.twitter.com/tqpwgLCDVm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 17, 2024

Throughout the campaigns of both presidential hopefuls, Jelly Roll never endorsed either. Preferring to keep his opinions to himself, he stayed away from the usual celebrity support of US politics.

Mixed Reactions From The Jelly Roll and Trump Interaction

I am not entirely sure what people expected from Jelly Roll when he met President-Elect Donald Trump. Maybe they wanted him to blank him completely, but this would be out of character for the man. Despite being a big unit and covered in tattoos, he's remarkably pleasant.

People are both confused and elated by the meeting of the two. Supporters of both Trump and Jelly Roll are happy to see their two heroes getting on. "Everyone who loves America loves this man!" one commenter adds. Another cheers the situation on with "I'm glad Trump spoke to Jellyroll. He initially walked by him lol. So cool!"

However, not everyone is so happy about the Trump Jelly Roll interaction. "One incensed X user says "Jelly Roll was a Kamala supporter, That 2 face sellout piece of shit!" They're very upset. Here we have yet another US voter who can't differentiate between politics and personality.

One popular comment on the video goes completely off the rails. In an obscene outburst, they scream "DONT BE DECEIVED BY DECEIVERS! BE CAREFUL WHO WE PROMOTE AS "CHRISTIANS"! Look at "Jelly Roll's CURRENT setlist. Does that sound like a Born Again Believer in Jesus Christ, Who is "SET APART" FROM this wicked world?" I think someone needs to do a welfare check on them. Whatever they've been taking seemingly isn't working anymore. It seems they may have got Trump muddled up with a prophet. This X user is the perfect example of why church and state need to be separate.