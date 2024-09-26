Jelly Roll Fans Are Livid He Chose 'SNL' Over Pre-Planned Concert: "No Loyalty"

Fans of Jelly Roll are livid with the singer. Several accused the music artist of not having his priorities straight after a schedule change.

So what's the tea? Well, Jelly Roll is currently touring as part of his Beautifully Broken Tour. It's been a big moment for the singer. However, he had to make a schedule change to accommodate the chance to reappear on Saturday Night Live.

The artist originally had a concert planned for that night. And well, fans aren't happy that he's ditching them to hang out with Keenan Thompson. (He's still on the show, right?). You see, those tickets for his performance at the UBS Arena on Long Island went on sale back in February. That means people have been waiting a long time to see Jelly Roll perform.

Fans Are Angry At Jelly Roll

As you can imagine, they spent a lot of money and waited in online queues and arranged their schedules around the concert on September 28. However, that's the same night that Jelly Roll is kicking off Season 50 of Saturday Night Live.

Fans hoped that he would be able to pull off both. However on September 18th, just a little over a week before the concert, UBS announced a new date. It moved from September 28 to October 7. To add salt to the wound, that's a Monday. Fans are angry by the change with some pointing out that refunds are only offered through Ticketmaster. So if you bought through Stubhub or second party, you're out of luck.

It's not just his SNL commitment either. Jelly Roll committed to headlining the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on September 28 back in July. So he'll be there instead. Sounds like the reschedule for Long Island didn't happen to much later though.

Just check out the comments on this social media post.

One person wrote, "Can't believe you reschedule 9 days before a show. We paid a lot for tickets and now cannot take off of work on a Monday to go. Been looking forward to this show since March." Another wrote, "Zero loyalty to your fans . At least reschedule for another Saturday when your fans can attend. And zero remorse . Makes your fans look at you a little differently."

Another wrote, "BIG fan, so stoked for you, but what about the UBS arena concert on Long Island? My friends and I have had tickets for weeks and to find out it's been moved from a Saturday night to random Monday night really screws us and I'm sure many others over, this was gonna be our first time seeing you perform and now we don't even know if we can make it or if Ticketmaster is gonna be giving refunds since they never even sent out an official notification about the date chang"