Jelly Roll Explains Cryptic Tweet to 'Expose' The Music Industry

When Jelly Roll said he would 'expose' the music industry and all of its weird politics, he never expected to face backlash over it. Recently, he spoke with Pat McAfee on his ESPN show for an interview. There, he clarifies what he meant when he threatened to 'expose' the music industry. Moreover, he claps back at the toxicity online, relating with the sports personality over undue criticism.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

Videos by Wide Open Country

"Y'all understand more than anybody. When y'all went to ESPN, all of the sudden, y'all went from this big, cool, cult thing to a lot of people that didn't know you knew you and had an opinion about you and didn't know you. Y'all handled it better than me. I hate to be this honest Pat, but it hurt my feelings. I was just like, 'Y'all don't even know me,'" Jelly explains.

Additionally, the "Need a Favor" singer admits that he was a little dramatic about using 'expose' as the word. However, he does maintain that the industry is a 'slimy' one. But Jelly Roll vehemently denies satanic accusations and can't believe people sincerely got to that point with him. "I'm asking for a little grace from everybody to realize that, I know we know my story now, but it's still a big transition for me. I've spent most of my life in a place where if you spit in the sink, you would get stabbed. You go from that to where people accuse you of being a satan worshipper on Twitter for no reason?" he says.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

Jelly Roll Breaks Down Music Industry Politics, Sheds Weird Social Media Backlash

Finally, Jelly Roll breaks down what he truly meant behind his feelings about the slimy aspects of the music industry. "My manager sits me down and says, 'Look man, I didn't ever want you to get into a situation where you were aware of what happens when you start getting in conversations for number one albums. Because it's just real dirty business.' Jelly explains. "And there was an artist that looked like his double daily projected, they weren't even going to be within 50 or 60 thousand albums of me and Rod Wave. Then Thursday night before the Friday count-ins, 40 thousand album sales (show up) on a third-party aggregated site that fast."

Ultimately, that's what Jelly Roll means by the slimy side of the music business. The powers that be boost numbers and exaggerate accordingly to try and benefit artist perceptions. Ultimately, that artist gets denied of their attempt at a sales push. Moreover, the country titan sends love to his contemporary Rod Wave for doing it the right way. As far as I'm concerned, I want to congratulate Rod Wave on having the number one album. Because he was streamed more than me and the other two artists almost combined in consumption that first week. But we sold more records, because we still have a traditional fanbase that will go to Walmart and Target (to buy)," Jelly Roll says.